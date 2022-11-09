Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 577 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Ingevity worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 96.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Stock Down 2.2 %

Ingevity stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,852. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.40. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $83.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 13.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGVT. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

About Ingevity



Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.



