Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $981,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS Price Performance

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $5.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,698. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

