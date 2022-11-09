Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have commented on BK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.19.

BK stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.45. 32,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,511. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

