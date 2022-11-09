Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Webster Financial worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6,590.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Webster Financial stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.49. 5,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.