Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of TREX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,576. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

