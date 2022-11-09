Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THG shares. StockNews.com lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THG stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.50. 332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,906. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.45 and its 200 day moving average is $139.29. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

