Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avista worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Avista by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Avista by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Avista by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 22.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,461. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.33.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. KeyCorp lowered Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

