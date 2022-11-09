Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MAN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 0.7 %

ManpowerGroup Profile

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.65. 1,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.74. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.