Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $952,632.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,906,848.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $3,842,160 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $138.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,597. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $165.68. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.48.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

