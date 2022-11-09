Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Waters by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Waters by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Waters by 8.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.94. 4,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,288. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.31. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $375.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

