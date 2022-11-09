Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 27,621 shares.The stock last traded at $10.11 and had previously closed at $10.14.

Trine II Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trine II Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRAQ. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,988,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 108.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,997,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,488,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

Trine II Acquisition Company Profile

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

