Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRIP. UBS Group increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tripadvisor to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -281.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

