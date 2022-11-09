Trumpcoin Trading Down 0.2% This Week (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $29.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.12 or 0.07062325 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00031041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00078239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00062607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023515 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

