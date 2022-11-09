Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 233,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,083,516 shares.The stock last traded at $44.99 and had previously closed at $42.74.
Several analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.96.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Twilio by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
