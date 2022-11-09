Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 233,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,083,516 shares.The stock last traded at $44.99 and had previously closed at $42.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $124,990.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,602.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Twilio by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.