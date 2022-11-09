Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.48. 31,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,278,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55.

Two Harbors Investment Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.92%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

