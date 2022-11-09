Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campion Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.62. 31,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,453. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

