Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Cap of $82.56 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $82.56 million and $1.51 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,358.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.36 or 0.00557081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00227055 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00060867 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00066003 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000728 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.28787665 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $886,817.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

