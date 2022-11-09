Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.12

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.12 and last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 6387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RARE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $65,420.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

