Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.65. The company had a trading volume of 57,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.53. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

