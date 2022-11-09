Uniswap (UNI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $316.98 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $5.26 or 0.00031269 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.01 billion and $316.98 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00321659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022276 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001035 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004256 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001102 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00017555 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.05507409 USD and is down -5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 514 active market(s) with $368,592,080.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

