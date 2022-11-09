Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unisys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unisys Trading Down 48.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Unisys has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $313.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unisys

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $461.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 38.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Unisys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 979,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP grew its position in Unisys by 34.4% during the third quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,481,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 379,066 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

Further Reading

