Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Unisys Trading Down 48.3 %

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $313.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.88. Unisys has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $461.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.95 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Unisys in the first quarter valued at about $896,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Unisys by 13.9% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Unisys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,550,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares during the period. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unisys by 7.0% in the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 459,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys



Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

