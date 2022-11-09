Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Unisys Trading Down 48.3 %
Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $313.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.88. Unisys has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Unisys in the first quarter valued at about $896,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Unisys by 13.9% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Unisys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,550,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares during the period. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unisys by 7.0% in the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 459,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
About Unisys
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unisys (UIS)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.