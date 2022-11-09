United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.52

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 1.52 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 49.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $12.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $168.79 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.21.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

