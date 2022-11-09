United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

UPS stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.45. The stock had a trading volume of 61,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,863. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

