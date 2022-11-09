United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.81. The company had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $270.44. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.73 and a 200-day moving average of $219.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,050 shares of company stock worth $8,793,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.