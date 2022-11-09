Unizen (ZCX) Price Hits $0.0704 on Top Exchanges

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 25.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Unizen has a market capitalization of $196.75 million and $3.11 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar. One Unizen token can currently be bought for about $0.0704 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unizen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00552864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.16 or 0.28797770 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.