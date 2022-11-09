Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 36.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

Upstart Stock Performance

UPST opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Upstart by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

