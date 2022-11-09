USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells $21,052.44 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $21,052.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 2.5 %

USNA traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.69. 357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.72. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.40.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 24.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 40.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About USANA Health Sciences

Several analysts have issued reports on USNA shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

