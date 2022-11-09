usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) Stock Price Down 2.3%

usell.com Inc (OTCMKTS:USEL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.90. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

usell.com, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. It acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. The company sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

