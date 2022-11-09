Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.58. 30,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,640,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Vacasa from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vacasa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Vacasa Trading Down 9.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $310.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 7,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,965.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,044,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,438,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock worth $6,567,748. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vacasa by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Further Reading

