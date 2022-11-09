Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Buys 100 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,395.5% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 42,437 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,275,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.1% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.88.

IDXX stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.99. 9,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $664.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

