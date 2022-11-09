Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Southern by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 31.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

SO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.93. The company had a trading volume of 76,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

