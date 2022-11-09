Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.2% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $4.45 on Wednesday, reaching $180.89. The stock had a trading volume of 114,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,903. The stock has a market cap of $349.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $186.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.90.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,691 shares of company stock worth $43,665,206. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

