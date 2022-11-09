Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 82.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.23. 28,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.42 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

