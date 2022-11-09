Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 539 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,121 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 2.0% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in NIKE by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $225,747,000 after purchasing an additional 788,270 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $568,233,000 after purchasing an additional 735,466 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,534,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $744,735,000 after purchasing an additional 676,600 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

NIKE Stock Down 1.2 %

NKE stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.67. 173,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,395,209. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $177.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

