Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 877,407 shares of company stock worth $87,678,596. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,226,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

