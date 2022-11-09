Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 205,926 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,909,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 632,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,083,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 266,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. 2,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,522. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

