VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.16% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.79.

