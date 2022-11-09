Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.3% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,521,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16.

