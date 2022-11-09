Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $214.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

