Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $214.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.99.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

