Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,777,000 after acquiring an additional 30,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,968,000 after purchasing an additional 743,743 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 770,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 551,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $242.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.71.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

