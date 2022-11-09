Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $174.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.74.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

