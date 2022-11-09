Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.30. The company had a trading volume of 484,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,381. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

