Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Boosted by James Reed Financial Services Inc.

James Reed Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,760,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,228,000 after purchasing an additional 351,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $200.52. 31,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,403. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

