Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $135.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

