Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Trading Up 0.8%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $160.31 and last traded at $159.89. Approximately 77,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 22,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.68.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.81.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (VTWG)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.