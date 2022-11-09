Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Trading Up 0.8%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $160.31 and last traded at $159.89. Approximately 77,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 22,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.68.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.81.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

