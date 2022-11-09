Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Increased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSV opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.62.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

