Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Intelligent Financial Strategies’ 7th Largest Position

Intelligent Financial Strategies lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.2% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 180,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $189.65. 78,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,559,143. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.14 and its 200 day moving average is $197.05.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

