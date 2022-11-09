Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $191.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.05.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

